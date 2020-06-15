Reading FC offer refund options to season ticket holders

Reading FC have offered multiple options to season ticket holders to claim refunds for the remainder of games this season, including donating to the club’s community trust.

The Royals will play their remaining nine Championship fixtures behind closed doors, as will all teams in the division.

Season ticket holders will be able to tune into to live coverage of all of Reading’s Championship fixtures for the 2019/20 season via iFollow.

The club are encouraging supporters to donate the remaining money towards the club’s community trust.

Meanwhile, they are also offering a credit option with the owed sum available to be used in the renewal of season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign or for individual home matches.

The Royals are also offering a pro-rata refund option to season ticket holders.

Reading chief executive Nigel Howe said: “The love shown to a football club by its most loyal supporters never ceases to amaze and impress me.

“Since football ground to a sudden halt and throughout this three-month hiatus within the world of sport, I have received messages and spoken directly to some of our most devoted fans who have offered their support in a number of different ways, pledging their continued allegiance to their club whilst volunteering their help in easing this club through the havoc this virus is wreaking within the industry.

“And I know that, in many cases, that support stretches to waiving their entitlement to carried over credit or a pro rata refund on the five home games they will unfortunately not be able to watch in person, donating funds instead to the upkeep of our club.

“Our supporters rightly refuse to underestimate the impact this pandemic is having on football clubs’ income, and even with the anticipated resumption of football behind closed doors, the difficulties for all clubs will continue for some time to come. However, we have often spoken of our supporters as the heartbeat of this club and, just when the turnstiles remain closed and you imagine that heartbeat to fall a little faint, it instead grows stronger. Thank you for your loyal support. I am personally very grateful.”