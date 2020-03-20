READING FC: Royals fans complete 120-mile charity walk

A Group of Reading supporters from the ‘106Chat’ Royals podcast have completed a 120-mile charity walk from Madejski Stadium to Derby County’s Pride Park.

The walk had been due to take place between the Royals’ home match against Stoke City, with the hosts walking from RG2 up to Pride Park in time for Reading’s next scheduled game, against Derby County.

Despite the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak halting football, two of the podcast presenters still took on the challenge and succeeded in completing a challenging route for good causes.

The Royals supporters have raised money for Cancer Research UK, Mind and Prostate Cancer, with all charities being picked due to personal significance.

“It’s something that we have collectively been putting a lot of work into for near enough a year now,” said Tom.

“From constant preparatory training walks that have seen us cover routes such as Maidenhead through to Reading, to walks from ground-to-ground across the entirety of London, we’re making sure that this is something we’ll all be more than prepared for come the game against Stoke City in March!”

“From day one it was definitely a wise move to not take the Thames path to Wallingford which had flooded, but we were absolutely drenched on day two, regardless!” Said Hugh van-de-L’Isle, who completed the challenge alongside Craig Sopp – both of whom are hosts on the podcast.

“We really struggled on day three and had reached our hotel in Nuneaton at 8.30pm, which is quite a bit later than initially hoped.

“We stuck the TV on upon arrival and a Cancer Research advertisement was on – this really reminded us of why we were doing the walk, and was a bit of an emotional moment when it had popped up. We truly believe it kept us going for the final day.”

You can donate by following this link: virginmoneygiving.com/106Chat