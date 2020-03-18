Reading FC to be represented by Tom McIntyre in FIFA 'UltimateQuaranTeam' 128-team tournament

READING FC will compete among 128 football clubs in a FIFA 20 tournament set up by Leyton Orient Football Club and will be represented by defender Tom McIntyre.

The Royals will battle it amongst clubs from around the globe, including Premier League champions Manchester City as well as representatives from around Europe, America, Australia and Africa.

🎮 So, for our entry into @leytonorientfc's tournament…



We needed a player who enjoys his gaming and has plenty of experience playing as #ReadingFC on FIFA 👀



There was only one man for the job

Orient captured the attention of the football world when they suggested the idea of hosting a FIFA tournament to give fans their fix of football amidst the mass postponement of all fixtures due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Royals centre-back McIntyre has been drawn to play against Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend. The full draw and more details about how to support the competition can be found at: https://www.leytonorient.com/2020/03/17/ultimate-quaran-team-raising-money-through-togetherness/