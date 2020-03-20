Reading FC to gift programmes to older fans from 'match that never was'

Reading FC have ensured that all season ticket holders over the age of 70 will receive a free copy of the programme from Reading’s scheduled match against Stoke City that never took place.



The game, scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 14 was suspended due to the coronavrius outbreak, with the EFL suspending on Championship games until at least April, 31.



However, due to the late suspension, a programme for the match was still produced, with the club deciding to post a free copy to every season ticket holder over the age of 70 to help Reading fans stay engaged while the football season has been suspended.