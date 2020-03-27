Reading FC to offer free tickets to NHS workers

READING FC have followed the gesture made by Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth offering a minimum of 1,000 free tickets to NHS staff when football resumes.

The Royals have become the first EFL club to follow the gesture set by the two south coast clubs to reward the brilliant work carried out by all workers in the NHS.

“This is when community matters,” said Reading Chief Executive Nigel Howe.

“As and when football resumes, our turnstiles will be very much open to any frontline NHS worker who helped fight to save lives in such difficult circumstances.

“We are delighted to match this gesture, which started on the south coast with Brighton and Bournemouth but will hopefully stretch to all corners of the United Kingdom- and we will gladly pass the baton to another club and encourage the football family to come together to reward those who are sacrificing so much in the battle against this global pandemic.”

Full details of how the tickets will get directly into the hands of those NHS key workers will be announced in due course and this will start to take shape once we know a little more clearly when to expect football to restart for fans in the stands.

For now though, the best way we can help our NHS staff, is by staying at home in a bid to save lives.