Reading FC Women to play at Madejski Stadium from next season

READING WOMEN will play all of their home matches in the 2020/21 season at the Madejski Stadium.

The Women’s Super League side had previously contested their FA WSL home games at Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park, but will become the first top flight women’s side to share a home ground with the men’s team as of next season.

Premiership rugby side London Irish had ground shared with Reading FC since 2003 but will move into Brentford’s new community stadium as of next season.

“We have always wanted to be in Reading and the plan for next season is we will be there,” said Reading Women’s manager Kelly Chambers on BBC Radio Berkshire.

“We’ve played there a few times this season and in previous ones and it will be a great way to build the fanbase.

“It’s a really accessible ground and I think we’d get really good support there.”

The Royals finished fifth in the Women’s Super League in the 2019/20 season after the division was concluded earlier this week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.