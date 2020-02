A READING man has been charged in connection with a burglary last week following a Police investigation.

Richard Todd, 53, of Wensley Road, Reading was charged on Wednesday, January 29 with one count of burglary dwelling and theft.

It is in connection with a burglary that took place at a house in Wensley Road on Monday, January 27, where clothes and food were taken.

Todd has been remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on a date yet to be decided.