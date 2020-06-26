Reading manager confirms Danny Loader departure

Reading manager Mark Bowen has confirmed Danny Loader has rejected a contract extension at the club and will depart next Tuesday at the end of his current deal.

Loader will play no further part in the conclusion of the 2019/20 Championship and will leave the club next week, Bowen confirmed.

“The lads who are out of contract have signed extensions for the remainder of the season, apart from one.

“The only one who has turned down a contract extension is Danny Loader.”

“From next Tuesday, he (Loader) is finished with the club, I’m 99% certain he’ll be moving onto pastures new.”

Loader joined Reading’s academy in 2012 and has gone onto make 29 league appearances for the club.

However, the club and the 19-year-old forward have failed to reach an agreement despite having contract talks throughout the season.

“Danny is a good lad and a good pro, never a moments trouble. He went through two or three different agents, I spoke to him and felt he had a future at the club,” continued Bowen.

“I felt next year could have been a big year for him. I understand his reasons.”