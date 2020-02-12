Reading manager Mark Bowen 'not worried' about relegation after West Brom defeat

READING manager Mark Bowen said he was not concerned in the slightest about the threat of relegation after West Bromwich Albion came from behind to beat the Royals.

Bowen’s side are just nine points off the relegation zone after a poor run of form, which has seen just one victory in 11 games.

“The team gave everything they could give,” said Bowen.

“I have no complaints in terms of effort. But the two goals we conceded were avoidable.

“After their second goal, we took the game to them, and Slaven (Bilic) said they were the ones praying for the final whistle at the end.

“I thought we deserved something out of the game.”

Reading are in 16th position in the Championship with 39 points from 32 games, but Bowen reiterated that he is not concerned about the threat of relegation.

“I’m not worried about relegation in the slightest. I know the players we have here.”

Reading were denied an equaliser in the second half after Yakou Meite was flagged for offside, but Bowen admitted that it was marginally the correct decision having watched back the replay.

Reading did go in front through George Puscas’ penalty but West Brom hit back to take all three points with goals from Matheus Pereira and Karl Bartley.

“I was pleased for George (Puscas). He was always going to take the penalty. The shift and work he put in was pleasing and he did a lot of good things in the game.

“When you lose, you’re disappointed. If we put in a performance like that against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday I think we will come away with the points.”