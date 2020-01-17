Reading manager Mark Bowen signs contract extension

READING manager Mark Bowen has signed a new contract with the Royals to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

Bowen joined the club in October as first-team manager in October 2019 following the sacking of Jose Gomes having previously held the position as Sporting Director at the Madejski Stadium.

His initial contract, which was due to expire this summer, has now been extended to the summer of 2021 after the Welshman’s arrival has coincided which an upsurge in form and results, seeing the Royals push up the Championship table away from the threat of relegation.

Assistant Manager Eddie Niedzwiecki and First Team Coach John O’Shea have also signed new deals with the club as key members of Bowen’s team in the home dugout at Madejski Stadium, while it has also been agreed that Goalkeeping Coach James Bittner will continue in his role with the first team until the end of the current campaign.

The Royals are in the midst of a superb run of form which has seen them go seven Championship games unbeaten, and nine in all competitions having qualified for the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

Reading are in 14th position in the league, just six points away from the play-off places ahead of Saturday’s trip to Millwall.

Chief Executive Nigel Howe commented, “A manager with a very clear understanding of what it takes to win football matches in this division, Mark has managed to galvanise this group of players and instil fight, determination and desire into the dressing room which has had an instant impact on performances and our points tally.

“Mark would be the first to modestly highlight that this has been a good start…but only that; there is much more to achieve with this group of players. But I am delighted that, in a very short period of time as manager, he has proven himself a very clever, conscientious and capable manager and he fully deserves this new contract at the club.”