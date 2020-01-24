Reading MP affirms support to Holocaust Memorial Day

This year marks 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War

READING EAST MP Matt Rodda has pledged his commitment to honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Earlier this week, he signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, affirming his support of Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on Monday, January 27.

This year marks 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War. At the end of the month, on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, people across the globe will remember.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is Stand Together.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Mr Rodda said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Reading East to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims and pay tribute to the survivors.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As the Holocaust moves further into history, it falls on all of us to ensure that their stories and the stories of the six million Jewish men, women and children brutally murdered by the Nazis, are never forgotten.

“We all have a duty to remember the Holocaust and to stand up against antisemitism and hate, now more than ever.”