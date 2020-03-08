Reading Operatic Society hope you'll join them for Little Shop of Horrors

FOR some people the idea of being green-fingered is scary.

And if they’ve ever seen Little Shop of Horrors, that could be why.

The cult musical tells the story of a nerdy orphan, Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new plant, which he christens Audrey II.

But despite being named after his crush, this plant doesn’t have sweet intentions.

In a Faustian pact, Audrey II promises Seymour fame and fortune, all in exchange for a little drop of blood.

Reading Operatic Society are performing the classic show from Wednesday, March 18 through to Saturday, March 21, at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

Tickets can be booked by logging on to www.kentontheatre.co.uk