Reading ranked in top 20 global non-capital cities

SAN FRANCISCO, Montreal, Houston… These cities were recently ranked as some of the best in the world, but there was also a familiar name on the list.

A global ranking has put Reading in the top 20 non-capital cities.

The Tier 2 Cities of the Future ranking, published earlier this month, listed Reading as the 13th best non-capital city in the world.

Although many people belive Reading is a city, the Greater Reading area is one of the largest urban areas in the country to not to be classified as such.

It has bid for city status three times — in 2000, 2002, and 2012 — but has been unsuccessful.

According to the Cities of the Future ranking, that does not matter.

This is because the ranking defines ‘non-capital cities’ as urban areas which attract no more than 20% of their country’s foreign direct investment projects, and no less than 1%.

They also must have a total population of under eight million to be considered in the ranking, meaning the Greater Reading area made the cut.

Nigel Horton-Baker, executive director of Reading UK, said: “As our economy, along with the rest of the world, works hard to recover from the economic and social impacts of Covid-19, it is exactly the qualities … highlighted in this new report that will ensure Reading bounces back quickly.”

In addition to being ranked the 13th best non-capital city in the world, the Greater Reading area was ranked number nine in the Business Friendliness ranking and ninth in Connectivity.

For more information, visit: www.fdiintelligence.com