Reading Roadrunners pass the vest in fun video challenge

ONE TEAM – just separated by the coronavirus.

That’s the message behind a fun new video created by a member of a local running club.

In it, various Reading Roadrunners are seen catching one of the club’s T-shirts before throwing it to the next person.

And to make the video even more fun, some have put on fancy dress such as a horse mask.

In one shot, one team member juggles, and there is also a nurse in full PPE.

The video ends with a runner unfolding the shirt to reveal the message ‘One team, Reading Roadrunners 2020’.

The video was the brainchild of club member Emma Caswell from Woodley.

She said: “People are doing all kinds of things to keep in contact at the moment. The club has done a few bits online, including a virtual relay where we had to run or walk – between us we covered 308 miles.”

The fun video she said was “all about keeping people together and give people something to smile about”.

She added: “It’s not always easy to be indoors and not to talk to anyone.

“We had great fun doing it.”

It was a speedy process too: Mrs Caswell sent out the request for members to film a clip of them catching and throwing the shirt on Tuesday, April 14, and edited it together on Friday, April 17.

“It was four days of collecting the clips and then two-three hours to put it together,” she said.

And Mrs Caswell – who has been involved in the club for more than 10 years – has been inspired to create more of the videos, promising one for her family members which features them throwing a paper aeroplane.

“The reaction to the Reading Roadrunners one has been really positive,” she said. “Lots of members have messaged me to say how much they appreciated it. We’re not part of a club, we’re part of a family.”

The Reading Roadrunners is currently raising funds for Parenting Special Children and has held a number of special events.

These have included a quiz night, a bank holiday virtual relay, a virtual darts night and workout bingo.

So far, they have raised £1,900, which will be match-funded by a special website.

“Hopefully that £1,900 will be doubled,” Emma said.

