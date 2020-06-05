Reading season ticket holders granted access to live streams when Championship returns

Royals season ticket holders will be able to view all nine remaining games via live streams when the Championship season resumes on Saturday June 20.

Season ticket holders will be given access to all home and away Championship matches via iFollow stream. All Championship clubs season ticket holders will be given unprecedented access to watch the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign.

A statement released by the EFL reads: “The Championship season will resume behind closed doors on Saturday 20th June live on Sky Sports, and work has been undertaken to ensure Season Ticket holding supporters are given the opportunity not to miss any of the action, whether the games take place home or away.”

Sky Sports will also be broadcasting 30 of the remaining 108 fixtures to be played in the Championship season.

The statement continues: “The 30 live League fixtures will also be streamed on a club’s iFollow service, where access will be provided exclusively for Season Ticket holders.

“Non-season Ticket holding supporters will be able to purchase these games for the current match price pass of £10.

“The fixture schedule is in the process of being finalised, alongside the revised broadcast sections, with EFL games set to take place at the following times:



Friday- 6pm and 8pm

Saturday- 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm

Sunday- noon.

Tuesday- 5pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Wednesday- 5pm, 6pm and 8pm.”

FL Chair Rick Parry said: “I would firstly like to thank the team at Sky Sports for their patience and support whilst we have worked through some of the complex issues surrounding our agreement that have arisen as a result of live sport being unable to take place due to the current crisis.

“There is no question that COVID-19 has detrimentally affected all industries and, whilst we have only ever wanted to return when it is safe to do, we have always understood that when we did, we had to balance the requirements of our broadcast partners with the unique and challenging financial circumstances that our Clubs face.

Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster said: “The partnership between Sky Sports and the EFL supports clubs and their communities across the country. We are pleased to have reached a solution which works for them; and appreciate the positive and collaborative spirit of the negotiations.

“The availability for existing Season Ticket holders to stream matches from their Club platform will compliment Sky Sports in telling the complete story of the climax to season.”