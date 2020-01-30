Reading sign Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna from Sao Paulo

BRAZILIAN midfielder Felipe Araruna has signed for Reading from Sao Paulo to become the Royals first signing of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has signed a two and a half year deal with the Berkshire club.

Araruna plays predominantly as a defensive midfielder and has made 22 league appearances for Sao Paulo since being promoted to the first team. He also spent time at fellow Brazilian club Fortaleza on a loan spell in 2019 where he made nine league outings for the Serie A side.

Mark Bowen said, “Felipe looks like a really bright, young talent who can play in two or three different positions…right-back, on the right side of midfield and as a defensive central midfielder.

“He’s got those Brazilian qualities – the ball is his friend! I spoke with him when he arrived in the country this morning and he is a clever kid with a good personality and his English is very good, which should mean he settles well in England and fits in amongst the first team group.”

Reading manager Mark Bowen said that he hoped that the club would sign two players before the end of the transfer window which shuts on Friday at 11pm.

Chief Executive Nigel Howe said, “A player who comes with experience of top flight football in Brazil arrives with good pedigree behind him. I am delighted Felipe is here and excited to see him play for the Royals.”

The Royals are in Championship action tomorrow night against Cardiff City, before they again travel to Cardiff on Tuesday night in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.