Reading sign Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on permanent deal

Reading have signed midfielder Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on a four-year contract following his loan spell t the club last season.

Ejaria first joined the Royals on loan from Liverpool in January 2019 and impressed throughout the end of the 2018/19 season which prompoted Reading to re-sign him on another loan deal for the 2019/20 with the option to make his deal parmanent.

Ejaria has made a total of 52 Championship appearances, scoring four goals, in his two combined loan spells with the club and has become a fan favourite due to the creative aspect of his game and his silky footwork.

He becomes the second permanent signing of the summer transfer window for the Royals after Josh Laurent joined from Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer.

Mark Bowen said:“Naturally, everybody at the club is delighted to have got this transfer over the line and it is a deal our owner, Mr Dai, was very keen to see completed as soon as was possible.

“Ovie has shown everyone his exceptional quality in the time he has spent here on loan and I’m sure all our supporters are excited to see him continue to impress as a Royal during the course of the next four years.”