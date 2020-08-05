READING STABBING: Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Reading last night.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place around 6pm on the A4 London Road close to its junction with St Bartholomew’s Road.

The junction – which is a busy main road connecting Wokingham borough with Reading – was cordoned off, and within that main cordon is a second police line, marked out by wheelie bins.

The road remains closed at this time, while police investigate.

Last night, Thames Valley Police said on social media that the victim sustained stab wounds and had been taken to hospital for treatment where he is in a stable condition.

The arrested – an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man – are both from Reading and remain in police custody at this time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dave Turton, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this incident which at this stage appears to be targeted.

“Two men have been arrested and they remain in custody at this time.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to please come forward.

“Additionally we are asking anyone who may have been driving along London Road at around 6pm, to please check your dash cam footage and get in touch if you believe it may assist our investigation.”

He added: “Members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we investigate and we would encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to one our officers.

“A number of road closures remain in place at this time. We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we continue our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 920 4/8/20.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.