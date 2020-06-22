Reading will continue to see disruption warns police chief

READING town centre will continue to see disruption and an increased police presence for several days as a result of Saturday’s terrorist attack.

Three people were killed, including a teacher from Wokingham, in the incident which took place just before 7pm in Forbury Gardens.

Thames Valley Police sealed off the area, including main roads and bus routes, to allow them to investigate the gardens and the surrounding area.

And there are still some sections closed off as the investigation continues.

A 25-year-old from Reading was arrested in suspicion of murder, he was re-arrested yesterday under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Superintendent Nicholas John, the Local Policing Area Commander for Reading, wanted to offer reassurance to the community despite the uncertainty caused by the incident.

“I understand that this is a very distressing and worrying time for the residents of Reading and I would like to reassure you that my officers and staff are working hard alongside our partner agencies to address any concerns you may have,” he said.

“You will notice an increased police presence in the town centre. Police cordons will remain in place, please don’t be alarmed and if you have concerns do not hesitate to speak to one of my officers.”

And he said that the investigation means there will continue to be interruptions to normal life in the town centre.

Supt John said: “Over the coming days there will disruption to the local area through road closures, altered bus timetables and routes, along with the closure of some businesses. I would like to thank the community of Reading and business owners for their support and patience during this time.

“The response and community spirit I have witnessed has been very moving. It is now more important than ever that everyone plays their part in tackling terrorism.

“Communities defeat terrorism, in times of adversity we must come together as one community as the co-operation between each other is our most powerful defence.

“I am proud to be part of the diverse Reading community and we will together stand up against those who aim to divide us.”