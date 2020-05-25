Reading Women FC: FA Women’s Super League ended with immediate effect

The FA has chosen to end the 2019/20 Women’s Super League season with immediate effect.

The season has been suspended since late Feburary due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with ongoing discussions between the FA and clubs in the last few months

The outcome of promotion and relegation is to still be decided- however the Royals finish the season in fifth place.

The WSL has sent various recommendations to the FA board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season.

The FA statement reads: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019-20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.



Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game. This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and the FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.



Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.



Following full and thorough consultation with the clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has discussed various recommendations which will be sent to the FA Board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019-20 season..



We are not in a position to comment further until the FA Board has had sufficient time to consider all of the recommendations and options.”