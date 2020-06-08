Reading Women set to release eight first-team players

Reading Women have announced that eight first team players will leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

The announcement comes following the early conclusion to the FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 season which saw the Royals finish in fifth position.

Long term servants Remi Allen and Charlie Estcourt will both leave the club as well as Rachael Laws, Mayumi Pacheco, Millie Farrow, Jo Potter, Sophie Howard and Maxime Bennink.

Of the eight players leaving, Allen has racked up the most WSL appearances for the Royals, scoring 10 goals in 52 games.

Reading Women’s manager Kelly Chambers said: “I would personally like to put on record a massive thank you to all the players; every single one of them has played a huge part in the success and development of our club.

“I cannot thank them enough for all their efforts and what they have given to myself as manager, the team and the club as a whole during their careers at Reading.

“It is never easy saying goodbye to players, but I would like to personally wish them all the best in their next adventure.”