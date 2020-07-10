The Wokingham Paper

Ready for Pride – Wokingham councils fly the flag

by Phil Creighton1
Wokingham Pride
Wokingham Borough Council flies the flag for Wokingham Pride: chief executive Susan Parsonage and leader John Halsall outside the Shute End offices

READY for Pride – this morning council leader John Halsall raised a rainbow up Wokingham Borough Council’s flagpole ahead of tomorrow’s celebration.

This year is the first time that a Wokingham Pride event has been organised, but coronavirus means that big gatherings are not permittable.

Organisers are to hold a socially distanced gathering in Market Place at 11am tomorrow, where flags will be given away.

And there is a call for selfies to be posted on social media – a special Facebook page has been launched and the social media hashtag is #WokinghamPride

Ahead of all this, both Wokingham Town and Wokingham Borough councils are flying rainbow flags to show their support.

Wokingham Pride
Wokingham Borough Council flies the flag for Wokingham Pride: chief executive Susan Parsonage and leader John Halsall outside the Shute End offices

For the flag raising ceremony at the borough council’s Shute End offices, Cllr Halsall was joined by chief executive Susan Parsonage.

Last month, Cllr Halsall told Wokingham.Today that the borough council will continue to offer its support to the initiative.

“Equality and diversity has to be in our DNA, it has to be part of who we are and what we do.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

REME will join in Wokingham’s remembrance parade

Phil Creighton

Elephant & Castle in Hurst placed up for sale

Phil Creighton

Commuters hit as trains stop between Wokingham and Reading: in tweets

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Imogen Shepherd-DuBey

AWESOME!!!

0
Reply
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.