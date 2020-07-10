Ready for Pride – Wokingham councils fly the flag

READY for Pride – this morning council leader John Halsall raised a rainbow up Wokingham Borough Council’s flagpole ahead of tomorrow’s celebration.

This year is the first time that a Wokingham Pride event has been organised, but coronavirus means that big gatherings are not permittable.

Organisers are to hold a socially distanced gathering in Market Place at 11am tomorrow, where flags will be given away.

And there is a call for selfies to be posted on social media – a special Facebook page has been launched and the social media hashtag is #WokinghamPride

Ahead of all this, both Wokingham Town and Wokingham Borough councils are flying rainbow flags to show their support.

Wokingham Borough Council flies the flag for Wokingham Pride: chief executive Susan Parsonage and leader John Halsall outside the Shute End offices

For the flag raising ceremony at the borough council’s Shute End offices, Cllr Halsall was joined by chief executive Susan Parsonage.

Last month, Cllr Halsall told Wokingham.Today that the borough council will continue to offer its support to the initiative.

“Equality and diversity has to be in our DNA, it has to be part of who we are and what we do.”