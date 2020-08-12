RECIPES: Make a batch after all, if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen

NOW that the warm weather is here, the last place many cooks want to be is in the kitchen.

So Aldi has come to rescue by devising some recipes that are hassle-free, healthy and perfect for batch cooking – making a large amount and then freezing the remainder for later.

Aldi’s Sri Lankan Style Curried Cauliflower, is a spiced vegan curry aimed at giving midweek meals a bit of Eastern inspiration. It is £2.93 per portion and packed with goodness.

Alternatively, a quick recipe is Aldi’s Satay Green Stir Fry. It’s full of fresh vegetables and perfectly mixed with a mouth-watering peanut satay sauce.

Aldi’s Sri Lankan Style Curried Cauliflower

Serves: 4 ; Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

1 cauliflower

3 Garlic Cloves

1 Red Chilli – approx 15g

1 10g piece peeled Fresh Ginger

1 tsp ground Cumin

1 tsp Paprika

2 tsp Curry Powder

1 Lemon

2 Red Onions

30g Cashew Nuts

30g Blanched Almonds

400ml Coconut Milk

400g Chopped Tinned Tomatoes

400g Tin of Chickpeas

100g Baby Spinach Leaves

35ml Rapeseed Oil

Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Peel the onions, halve and thinly slice.

Peel and mince the garlic. Grate or finely chop the ginger. Finely chop the chilli along with the seeds.

In a wok sauté the onions in the oil for 4 minutes on a low heat. Add the nuts and cook another minute.

Add the chilli, garlic, ginger, ground cumin, paprika and curry powder.

Cook on a low heat for a minute, stirring as you cook. Then, add the coconut milk and the chopped

tomatoes.

Grate the lemon and juice – add the rind and juice to the curry sauce. Bring the sauce to the boil, season with some salt and plenty of black pepper.

Cut the cauliflower into eighths and add to the sauce.

Drain the chickpeas and add to the wok. Gently cook for about 25 minutes till the cauliflower is just cooked and the sauce has thickened. Then add the spinach leaves, stir through and cook another 5 minutes.

Serve alongside some basmati rice.

Aldi’s Satay Green Stir Fry

Serves: 2; Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

160g pack sugar snap peas

1 bunch spring onions

1 courgette

1 small green chilli

35ml British rapeseed oil

300g pack Asia Ready to Wok noodles

1 Quixo vegetable stock cube

60g Grandessa smooth peanut butter

40ml Baron St Jean white wine

100ml boiling water

1 tsp Stonemill paprika

Juice from 1 lime

Black pepper

Trim and wipe the spring onions, then cut them in half and slice lengthways.

Cut the sugar snap peas in half lengthways.

Cut the courgette into quarters lengthways and slice thinly.

Thinly slice the chilli with the seeds.

Pour the boiling water, lime juice and white wine into a small saucepan.

Crumble over the stock cube and whisk to dissolve.

Add the peanut butter and paprika – whisk well – then put to one side.

In a large wok or frying pan, heat the oil. Add the peas and spring onions and stir fry for 5 minutes.

Add the courgettes and chilli and cook for another 3 minutes.

Add the noodles and cook through to heat.

Pour over the peanut satay sauce and toss, then serve.