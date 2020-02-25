Record year for #WokinghamHalf – and next year will be even better

A RECORD year for entries – and organisers of the Wokingham Half Marathon are planning to make it bigger and better next year.

Sunday’s race, which started and finished in Cantley Park, included a race for children for the first time.

The 13.1-mile route went through villages around Cantley, and there were concerns that parts of it would be flooded as a result of Storm Dennis. However, water levels receded and runners were able to complete the course without getting wet feet.

The mini-mile was a family race that was chip-timed and each of the participants received a medal.

This is the second year that the race has been under the stewardship of Racesolutions, who took over from Peter and Barbara Evans. And with more entries than ever before, Chris Sumner from the company was delighted with the response.

“We are really happy with it,” he said. “We’ve had record entries, it’s really good to see 2,000 entries. We managed to get around all the flooding problems and it really felt that it was very successful.

“The council’s support was great.

“Next year, we’re coming to the town centre – we’re excited to grow the event.”

There is a picture special in Thursday’s Wokingham Paper – don’t miss your copy!

Mr Sumner said that they were exploring three or four different options for the race, and was also looking forward to the revamped Cantley Park.

“It’s useful to start and finish there, it will have new facilities and a much bigger car park,” he said.

“What we’d like to be is as big an event as we can, we’re definitely looking at building the Wokingham Half.”

And he was also pleased with how the Mini-Mile went, given that it was its first run out.

“This is definitely going to grow. We run a similar event in Green Park, which gets 1,300 kids. We hope it kick it off here, and get 300-400 children next year. We’ll be inviting schools to take part and make the day much more of a family event.”

The long-standing course records for the Wokingham Half remain in place though – weather conditions were unfavourable for runners.

“It was a bit windy for that,” Mr Sumner said. “It’s just one of those things.”

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure for Wokingham Borough Council said: “I would also like to take this opportunity, to thank all those who have contributed to the event; organisers, sponsors and volunteers. All your hard work is much appreciated.”

