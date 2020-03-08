Recycling Symbols – When a Picture Doesn’t Paint a Thousand Words…

Here at Plastic Free Home, we regularly receive questions or witness confusion around the many symbols displayed on the back of everyday packaging.

What do they mean, and more importantly, what don’t they mean?

Here’s our quick and helpful guide…

Perhaps the symbol most synonymous with recycling, the ‘mobius loop’ indicates that the item can be recycled if disposed of correctly.

This symbol, in green, means that the item is recycled by more than 75% of councils (local authorities) in the UK. Check locally how to recycle the item.

Highlights that the item may not be collected by all councils (local authorities) in the UK. Check locally how to recycle the item.

Means that the item is recycled by less than 20% of councils (local authorities) in the UK. Check locally how to recycle the item.

The number represents the type of plastic used in order to check locally if and how it can be recycled.

Confirms that the item is made from recyclable Aluminium. Check locally how to recycle Aluminium.

The item is made from recyclable glass. Check locally how to recycle the item and remember to separate different colours.

A general reminder to dispose of your litter responsibly.

Explains that the manufacturer contributes to a packaging recycling scheme. e.g. Terracycle. Check with the company and locally how to recycle.

The item is made from sustainably managed woodland.

It’s important to remember that these symbols offer not guarantees; they only outline what may be possible. To ensure that any item is correctly disposed of and recycled (where possible), please always familiarise yourself with what can be recycled in your local area, how and where.

And if you’re not sure, get in touch with your local Council and/or the item’s manufacturer to ask.

