Red Arrows flypast at 10.15am this morning

MARKING THE 75th anniversary of VE Day today, the Red Arrows are due to fly over Bracknell this morning.

Also known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the red planes will be flying over the Bracknell area at approximately 10.15am this morning.

The Red Arrows will fly across London via Basildon, head over East Ham, then Westminster for 10am. They will then head out of London via Egham and Bracknell.

Those quick with their camera may be able to get a flypast shot from some spots in Wokingham too.