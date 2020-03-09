Reddam House students take part in TEDx talks in Belgium

Three students from a Sindlesham-based school recently presented TEDx talks to an international audience in Belgium.

Eighteen speakers — students, teachers and parents — took to the stage at the student-led event, and representing Wokingham were three students from Reddam House Berkshire.

TEDx events are independently organised by communities, where they can invite speakers to give their views to a select audience.

Harry Bradley’s speech — Judging A Book By Its Cover — expressed the importance of reading books in today’s digital society.

He explored the creativity that reading can bring to a young mind, and why it is so important.

Abigail Taylor, a former Team GB synchronised swimmer, presented her talk which looked at the barriers of human potential. She evaluated how and why these barriers should be conquered.

A-level economics student Harriett McQuillan-Howard explored the topic of billionaires, asking what they bring to society.

She also shed light on cases of wealth redistribution around the world, and the effects it has had.

Mr Bradley said: “It was such a huge honour to be asked to speak at this TEDx event. It’s something I’ll never forget and certainly one for the CV.”

Nicky Phillips, head of English at Reddam House, accompanied the students to Brussels and said: “The calibre of the speeches throughout the TEDx event was impressive and delivered with confidence and passion.

“The students really did explore what it was to be citizens in our contemporary world.

“Myself and Reddam House principal Tammy Howard were so impressed by the bravery of our students to stand up and to speak with such passion, on such an impressive stage, before an audience and unaided by cue cards to guide them.

“All three students spoke from the heart and with integrity. We were, and are, so proud of them.”

Principal Tammy Howard said: “It was incredible to see the confidence and passion of our students shine through, giving a 10-minute talk without notes to an unknown audience, while being recorded, is no mean feat.

“I feel privileged to be invited along to see them and the students from our Inspired sister schools.”