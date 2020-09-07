Refugee support group hosts fundraising walk this month

FORBURY Gardens will be host to a group stroll in the park later this month.

On Wednesday, September 16, Reading Refugee Support Group will lead the Reading Legal Walk.

Residents from the greater Reading area have been invited to walk 10km to raise money for refugees and people seeking asylum in the area.

The money raised will be used to support refugees with free legal advice.

Nick Harborne, CEO of Reading Refugee Support Group told Wokingham.Today: “It’s a very tricky time for us, as it is with all charities post-Covid.

“The pandemic is going to turn fundraising upside down for most charities, so it is absolutely vital that we continue to get support from the public. The money we raise from Reading Legal Walk will go towards keeping the organisation open — it’s that simple.”

Mr Harborne said that funds raised will be spread out across the organisation to provide legal advice, English classes, and help people get settled status to remain in the UK.

Last year, the charity was able to support more than 150 refugee families and individuals with free legal advice services.

For more information or to sign up, visit: rrsg.org.uk/reading-legal-walk-2020