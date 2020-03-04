Relatively Speaking: It's The Good Life gone wrong

REVIEW: A comedy of misunderstanding at The Mill at Sonning

The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye, Reading RG4 6TY

REMINISCENT of the BBC’s The Good Life, the latest comedy from The Mill at Sonning will have you chuckling in your seat, as one lie leads to a spiral of miscommunication.

Relatively Speaking, written by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Robin Herford, took to the stage last week and will be running until Saturday, April 18.

The four-person play is set in the 1960s and reminiscent of the era, both in costume and language.

It follows young couple Ginny and Greg, who both travel down to Buckinghamshire — although one doesn’t tell the other.

The audience are left in hysterics as Greg meet’s Ginny’s parents Sheila and Philip, and from that point on, confusion breeds confusion.

This is delivered on a backdrop of unbreakable British politeness — at times venomous — which builds comedic tension between the words and their meaning.

The play relies on verbal tricks, and sharp comedic timing to deliver a fast-paced, ever-evolving storyline, and the lively and vibrant interplay between characters catches the attention and keeps audience members engaged throughout.

And just as you think it’s all been resolved, another twist in the plot appears.

Not just verbal, the plot cleverly utilises props to create a narrative arc, with a pair of mystery slippers opening and closing the play.

Particular commendation must be paid to James Simmons, who brings a voice of authority and manipulation to the stage, exploring the web of lies from his character, Philip.

When paired with Sheila (Rachel Fielding), the on stage couple play out a marriage that is familiar, amusing and deeply sad all at once.

But the spark missing from their marriage is certainly not missing from Ginny (Lianne Harvey), who’s love life is the full source of drama.

And in a near-impossible feat, Greg (Christopher Bonwell) captures the audience’s sympathy as he somehow misses all aspects of the truth throughout the show.

After finishing its run at The Mill at Sonning, Relatively Speaking will transfer to The Jermyn Street Theatre in London, with shows from Tuesday, April 21 until Saturday, May 16.