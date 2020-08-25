Remap Berkshire is ready to help Wokingham’s residents once again

A CHARITY that designs and makes bespoke gadgets for people with a disability or special needs says it is once again able to help Wokingham borough residents.

Remap Berkshire paused its work during lockdown, but now its volunteer engineers are ready to create equipment free of charge for those who can’t find a commercially available solution.

And its says that there are no ‘tedious’ forms to fill in to receive the help. All people have to do is get in touch and it will see what it can do.

It hasn’t been totally dormant during lockdown. Projects that the team have completed have included a retractable wheelchair ramp allowing access from pavement into home; a moveable rope gangplank-hand-rail for a stroke victim living on a narrowboat; a retractable bracket for a wheelchair controller; a standard bath seat adapted to fit a narrow bath and several long-reach window openers and security-bottle-top openers.

And another job completed by Remap Berkshire was a special moving recliner-style seat and supporting frame which allows a young person with cerebral palsy to take a shower without his carers risking serious back damage lifting him in and out.

Standard hoists were unsuitable for the bathroom.

Remap Berkshire MakeAbility volunteer engineer Andrew Roberts of Wokingham designed and built the gadget – adapting some ready-made components and creating others from scratch – working closely with the patient’s family and occupational therapist over many months.

For more details, or request help, email Remap Berkshire’s MakeAbility service: Berks.CaseOfficer@remapgroups.org.uk, call 07790 127123 or log on to www.berkshire.remap.org.uk