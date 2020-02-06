Rembrandt v Vermeer: Duel of the Dutch Titans

Even the most entrenched philistine would have found it difficult not to enjoy Lucrezia Walker’s excellent lecture on Rembrandt and Vermeer, delivered to The Arts Society Wokingham at Newbold Church, Binfield. Her engaging style and presentation held the attention of her audience as she explored the contrast between the introspection of Rembrandt and the close observation of daily life represented in the works of Vermeer.

Though he never left Holland, Rembrandt was influenced by the Italian and Flemish masters. His early years were conducted as a prolific and successful portrait painter in affluent Amsterdam where when his connections through marriage introduced him to a host of wealthy clients prepared to commission portraits. His later biblical, mythological and narrative themes demonstrated his empathy for the human condition. Most striking, however, were his self-portraits, painted throughout his lifetime with no attempt to disguise the ravages of time.

Vermeer, in contrast, was only moderately successful during his lifetime, producing just 34 known paintings and relying on his other occupations as a publican and art dealer. He only came to international prominence in the 19th Century when his talent for close observation of ordinary life in 17th Century Holland was recognised. Lucrezia led us through a variety of household scenes where we were invited to be “accidental eavesdroppers” in the tradition of much 17th Dutch art. His use of paintings within paintings, probably part of his own collection as an art dealer, and of mirrors to reflect the warm light, are features of his work. Unlike Rembrandt, there is no collection of self-portraits which would have surely reflected the tragedy of his later years when Holland was at war. It would have been some consolation to him perhaps if he had known that his “Girl with a Pearl Earring” would eventually achieve worldwide attention.

At the beginning of her lecture, Lucrezia invited her audience to choose either Rembrandt or Vermeer as the greatest artist of this Dutch Golden Age. Though the charm of the Girl with a Pearl Earring is patent, I am haunted by the final self portrait of Rembrandt Harmernszoon van Rijn, warts and all.

Our next lecture, Figures in the City, will be held on Monday, 24th February at Salisbury Hall, Newbold College, St. Mark’s Road, Binfield, RG42 4AN commencing at 7.45pm. Do come and join us. Visitor fee £8.

To find out more about the Arts Society, visit www.theartssocietywokingham.org.uk

Dudley Cooper

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk