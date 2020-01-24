Renewed appeal to find Alexander Stern who went missing in Sonning on January 11

Alexander Stern was last seen in The Bull Inn in the village's High Street

A RENEWED appeal for information has been made as police try and trace a missing who has been missing for almost a fortnight.

Alexander Stern, 36 and from Kensington in London, was last seen at the bar of The Bull Inn in Sonning, around 7.30pm on Saturday, January 11.

Thames Valley Police have released a new image of Alexander, in the hope it may jog some people’s memories.

They added that on the night he disappeared, he had been wearing dark clothing and carrying a rucksack, which he may no longer be in possession of. He was also wheeling a suitcase.

CCTV images from that evening show Alexander heading past the Coppa Club on Thames Street towards Sonning Bridge on the B478.

In a bid to trace him, a team of officers have been combing the village and the area around the River Thames. They’ve been aided by the Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue Team.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Christina Berenger, said: “We have not had any confirmed sightings of Alexander since the evening he went missing, and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“Today, we are releasing a new picture of Alexander, which we hope will help our investigation to locate him.

“I would like to again appeal for the public’s help. If you think you have seen Alexander, either on the evening of Saturday, 11 January, or at any time since, I urge you to get in touch.

“We are continuing to do everything that we can to find Alexander and our search for him will carry on.

“However, if you have information which you think could help our investigation and you have not already done so, I urge you to come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any details should call us on 101, quoting reference number 43200016370.”