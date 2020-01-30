Renewed appeal to find missing Woodley woman and her four children

POLICE have released more information about a Woodley woman who was last seen over a week ago.

Earlier today, we revealed that Thames Valley Police officers were trying to trace 33-year-old Kayleigh Stephens. She was last seen around 3.45pm on Thursday, January 23.

It has now emerged that her four children are also missing: 13-year-old Adrian McIntosh, 12-year-old Dylan McIntosh, four-year-old Remeyha Williams, and Tenaya Williams, who is just four months old.

Police have released images of the oldest two in a bid to jog people’s memories.

Dylan McIntosh

They also said that the family are known to frequent Woodley, Reading and Wokingham.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mike Bettington, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Kayleigh, Adrian, Dylan, Remeyah and Tenaya as we are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

Adrian McIntosh

“We believe there may be a number of people who could have important information in relation to where Kayleigh and her children might be and we would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.

“If anyone has seen them or has any information regarding their whereabouts, please get in touch as soon as you can.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference ‘43200026338’. Any information provided to police will be treated confidentially.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”