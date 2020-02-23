REOPENED: M4 bridge demolition finishes hours ahead of schedule

WORK to demolish a bridge on the M4 went faster than expected and, as a result, the road has been fully reopened.

The work started from 11.30pm on Friday, February 21, and the busy motorway was not expected to be used by vehicles until 6am this morning,

But Highways England said that it reopned one carriageway at 11pm on Saturday, and the other by 2am this morning.

There had been fears that the work could have overrun, leading to delays for those hoping to attend the Six Nations game between England v Ireland rugby match at Twickenham today.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between junction 4b (for the M25) and junction 5 (at Langley) for the demolition of Old Slade Lane bridge.

But Highways England said that its planning, traffic management and demolition teams finished several hours ahead of schedule.

Traffic was back on the eastbound carriageway by 11pm last night with drivers using the westbound carriageway by 2am today.

The work is part of a controversial project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12. The bridge had to be demolished as it is not wide enough to accommodate the new lane in each direction being created underneath it, and a new wider bridge needs to be built. This will be installed by the end of the year.

Road users are also being advised of another closure at the start of next month, when the M4 will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 4 (Heathrow Airport), from 10pm Saturday, March 7, until 6am Monday, March 9.

Again, the closure will be timed to avoid the rugby at Twickenham, and begins on Saturday night, after England’s next Six Nations match against Wales at 4.45pm and ensuring the M4 remains open for match traffic.