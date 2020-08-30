Rescheduled – and socially distanced – Wokingham Walk takes place on first Sunday in September

IT’S TIME TO dig out the hiking boots because this year’s Wokingham Walk is taking place next weekend.

The annual event was due to happen in May, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, September 6, residents are invited to walk either a five-, 10- or 15-mile route while raising money for charity. Although organisers warn the event may be cancelled at short notice.

Each year, the event organisers choose a different organisation to support.

This year’s walk is fundraising for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, based in Maidenhead.

It provides support and care to families with children who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Harjit Bola, fundraising manager at the hospice, said: “We feel very honoured that the Wokingham Lions Club have chosen to support our charity with this year’s Wokingham Walk.

Ms Bola said 96% of the charity’s funds used to run their service comes from fundraising and donations, but Covid-19 caused so many fundraising events to be cancelled.

“We are very grateful to the organisers of the Wokingham Walk,” she said. “It is such a well-organised family event and a wonderful way to explore beautiful Wokingham.”

Andy Slay, one of the event organisers, said: “It’s a very important charity that needs as much help and support as we can give it, especially during these difficult times.”

And this year’s event will be a bit different to previous walks.

Mr Slay has been working with fellow event organiser Stan Hetherington to make sure people can participate in the event and maintain appropriate social distancing.

“It’s been more labour intensive,” Mr Slay said.

“The last few years, we’ve been at Howard Palmer Park, but this year we’re starting and finishing on Elms Field. There’s more space.”

People are also being encouraged to register in advance, and walkers will be given phased arrival times.

Registering will also be done at arm’s length, Mr Slay added, and walkers will be asked to start immediately after registering.

This means that there will be no official launch at this year’s event.

Social distancing measures also means that Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service will not be able to attend the event, as the organisers are limiting the amount of people present at any one time.

“We’re very much looking forward to running the postponed Walk,” said Mr Slay.

“And we’re pleased that we’re in a position to raise some much needed funds for Alexander Devine.”

Susie Patterson, marketing and communications coordinator at Alexander Devine, told Wokingham.Today that the money raised from this year’s event will ensure that charity can continue to be a lifeline.

“The sustainability of our children’s hospice service is a key priority, making sure we continue to be there for those that depend on us now as well as those who will need us in the future,” she added.

The event is still subject to change and may be cancelled at late notice. For more information and the latest updates, visit: www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk