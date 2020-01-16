Residents' chance to learn mental health first aid

A MENTAL health first aid course will be running in March, with tickets now on sale.

The course runs for two days at Green Park, Reading and will provide attendees with knowledge, skills and confidence to support someone struggling with their mental health.

Attendees will also learn the importance of caring for their own mental health too.

The course will run on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, from 9am until 5pm.

Tickets cost £210 per person and include all resources, lunch & refreshments.

The course is run by Unlock Your Wellbeing, in association with Thames Valley LEP.

Organisers at Unlock Your Wellbeing say the course is ideal for businesses and individuals, suggesting that companies could send one or two members of staff to get a feel for the training to see if their business would benefit from wider mental health training in the future. The two days of training will take place at Thames Valley LEP, Green Park.

To book, visit: https://unlockyourwellbeing.co.uk/mental-health-first-aid/

