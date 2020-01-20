Residents encouraged to help with annual litter pick across borough

A WIDE-SPREAD community litter pick is being organised to give the borough a spring clean.

In it’s 12th year, the annual event will take place on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 in conjunction with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

The family-friendly event hopes to educate children on the importance of looking after the natural environment.

Last year, there were 25 groups working across the borough, who collected more than 30 tonnes of litter.

Participants can choose a timeslot across the weekend, or can organise their own event in a specific area.

Litter pickers are encouraged to wear gloves and sturdy shoes. Litter pickers and rubbish bags will be provided by Wokingham Borough Council, who will also arrange for the waste to be collected at the end of the event.

For more information, contact: community.engagement.localities@wokingham.gov.uk