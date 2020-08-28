The Wokingham Paper

Residents in Wokingham’s Mulberry Grove push for change as cars drive on path

by Phil Creighton0
Mulberry Grove
Local residents in Culver Grove in the Mulberry Place development are unhappy that cars are using the footpaths as roads. Picture: Steve Smyth for Wokingham.Today

FAMILIES are calling for a housing development to take action over a drivers’ cut through before someone gets hurt.

Residents of the Mulberry Grove development off Keep Hatch Lane said that vehicles are driving along a gravel pathway off Culver Grove which leads to a green used by dog walkers and playing children.

Motorists are being sent down the path by sat navs, and the problem is so bad that the residents say that there have been some close calls.

They want developer Crest Nicholson to install some bollards to prevent vehicular access.

Resident Claire Soden said: “There are bollards installed at the end of pathways in some areas of the estate, presumably with the purpose to prevent this exact issue, but for some reason they are not in all of the necessary places. 

“This is a clear design flaw which Crest are seemingly choosing not to acknowledge.”

She also said that the residents had contacted Crest on a number of occasions over the “frequent problem”.

“Vehicles are driving along a gravel pathway which cuts through a green where people walk their dogs and children play,” she said. “It’s been a problem since the houses were built.

“The drivers claim that sav nav is causing the problem.

“It’s usually delivery drivers and the problem is becoming more and more frequent. It’s a clear health and safety issue, they could hit a child.”

Ms Soden also said that Crest’s maintenance problem wanted to put the suggestion of a bollard to a residents’ vote, “But we’d have to foot the bill ourselves”, and that Crest had not directly responded to their concerns.

A parent herself, she is afraid that her toddler could run out of the house in an attempt to get to the green only to be faced with a motorist.

 “I don’t let him do that anymore. I’m too scared in case a vehicle was came down the path. A number of residents here feel the same way, they all have children under five. We just can’t use the green.”

A spokesperson for Crest Nicholson said: “The concerns of the residents on Culver Grove at our Mulberry Grove site have been brought to our attention.

“Safety is always of our utmost priority and we are working closely with the Management Company on the development to investigate and resolve the issue.”

