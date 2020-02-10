Residents invited to discuss plans for a solar farm in Farley Hill

A DROP-IN session to discuss a potential solar farm is open to Farley Hill and Arborfield residents next week.

The solar farm is planned for land adjacent to Castle Hill road, in Farley Hill, one kilometer south of Arborfield.

Wessex Solar Energy says they are examining the feasibility of the site, and are inviting residents to ask questions.

They plan to keep grass around the solar panels for animal grazing.

The consultation session will run on Friday, February 21 from 2.30pm until 7pm at Arborfield Village Hall on Eversley Road.

Those unable to attend but still have questions are encouraged to email info@wessexsolarenergy.co.uk