The Wokingham Paper

Residents invited to take part in BAME survey to help tackle racism across Wokingham borough

by Phil Creighton0
Wokingham Borough Council offices shute end
Wokingham Borough Council

WOKINGHAM Borough Council has launched a survey to hear from residents about their experiences of racism.

They are also asking if there are any monuments, places or road names which cause offence.

Ramnik Saund, chair of the BME Forum, said: “The tragic slaying of the unarmed black American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis has once again raised the inequality and injustice that exists in society. This has provoked global anger.

“This sad event has created an urgency to act.”

The council says it will work with the BME Forum to make sure it hears all voices.

The survey of black and minority ethnic people’s experiences of life in the borough will be used as a starting point to tackling racism head on.

Cllr Parry Batth, vice-chair of the BME Forum, said: “We are particularly interested to know if there are any monuments, places or road names that cause offence so we can open up a proper debate on this issue.”

The survey can be completed by logging on to bit.ly/WokinghamRacismMatters

Editor of The Wokingham Paper

