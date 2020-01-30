Residents urged to join in consultation into new Shinfield parish quarry proposal

THE future of gravel extraction in Shinfield was raised by Wokingham Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Lindsay Ferris.

At a meeting of the Wokingham Borough Council executive, held at Shute End on Thursday, January 30, Cllr Wayne Smith, the executive member for planning and enforcement, was asked the following question:

“After months of concern about the possibility of gravel extraction at Bridge Farm Shinfield, the residents of Spencers Wood and Shinfield have another potential site to be concerned about.

“There is to be a consultation on the possibility of land west of Basingstoke Road, Spencers Wood being used for the extraction of sand and gravel.

“What conversations have officers had to date with the Landowners/developers in question?”

He replied: “Land west of Basingstoke Road, Spencers Wood, was promoted by the landowner for future sand and gravel extraction through a ‘call for sites’ exercise undertaken across central and eastern Berkshire in November 2019. This is one of two new sites that were promoted, the other being in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

“Following the promotion the site, Council officers have engaged with the landowner through our consultants Hampshire Service to request factual information on the quantity and quality of sand and gravel present. This information is necessary to help our consideration of the site in due course, as required by national planning policy.

“The consultation, if approved, provides an opportunity for residents, landowners, businesses and other interested parties to comment on the suitability of this site, amongst other matters. These responses will help to inform our future work.

“I would encourage anyone with a view on the suitability of the site to respond to the consultation.”