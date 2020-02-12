Residents with dementia enjoy custom-built 'busy boards'

RESIDENTS at a local care home are being kept busy with their new interactive boards.

The ‘busy boards’ were created by members of Wokingham Men’s Shed for residents with dementia at Wild Acres Care Home.

The large, rectangular boards have been made from a light-weight wood, with a variety of interesting and interactive objects attached.

Items range from zips and locks to lights, clocks and switches — with the aim of engaging the mind and occupying the hands.

Enjoying the nee busy boards. Picture: Wild Acres Care Home

The boards were suggested by Michelle Munro, activities manager at the care home.

“I worked with a couple of ladies who are training to be dementia champions on the idea,” she said. “The aim of the boards is to keep the minds and hands active for some of our residents.”

The dementia champions are part of a scheme run by the care home support team, explained resident manager, Janet Elliott.

“The boards have been created with items to hold their attention,” added Ms Elliott. “They can really help someone with advanced dementia.

“The items have all been attached securely, and include things like lights — which can be switched on and off. There are also pictures hidden behind different items.

“Sometimes, our residents lose interest in things and like to go for a wander. This is a great way to keep people occupied, but also helps trigger their memory on how to do things.

“There’s a variety of textures, and interactive components.

“We’re so pleased with the boards, it is so much better than we had expected. We’ve only had them for a week, but they’ve been such a success.”