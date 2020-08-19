Restaurants can now claim reimbursements for Eat Out to Dine Out

RESTAURANTS taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme can now start claiming reimbursements.

The Government-backed scheme sees restaurants offering 50% discounts, up to a value of £10 per diner, for people eating in on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Businesses have had to wait seven days from the date of registration to make their first claim, and can only claim for scheme discounts offered on or after the date registered.

Payments will be made within five working days and claims can be made on a weekly basis.

HMRC said that claims can be made weekly and when signed into the service, businesses must select the periods that they are claiming for.

So far, more than 73,000 outlets have signed up for Eat Out to Help Out, and businesses can still register to use the scheme online at GOV.UK.

Information on making a claim is available online: www.gov.uk/guidance/claim-money-back-through-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme