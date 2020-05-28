Revealed: Secret of Wokingham’s weekly waste collections during pandemic

HOW Wokingham Borough Council had maintained its weekly waste collections during the pandemic was a question asked by Cllr Pauline Helliar-Symons at the virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council, held online on Thursday, May 28.

Responding, Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “This has been a real testament to the strength of partnership working.

“The Wokingham Borough Council waste collection service is delivered by Veolia who have worked with the Council throughout the crisis in an adaptable, flexible and pragmatic way to ensure that the best possible service is delivered to our residents, while following government guidelines to ensure the safety of the workforce and the public.”

As part of this, contactor Veolia had used a range of operational changes to protect staff, and where staff had to self-isolated, agency staff had been used.

“I would like to thank Veolia for their magnificent efforts which epitomise our partnership working with them since 2012.

“I would also like to thank our Customer Delivery Team and the Community Transport Unit who worked together to continue the deliveries of blue bags and garden waste sacks to residents following the closure of the Council’s Libraries and Community Hubs.”

He concluded: “We will continue to do outmost to support this service and are aware of how much residents appreciate the service being provided during these difficult times.”