REVIEW: Freshly baked treats to your doorstep

Warings Bakery, The Limes, Basingstoke Road, Spencers Wood RG7 1AA

www.waringsbakerydelivers.co.uk

YOU CAN’T beat a freshly baked loaf of bread. It tastes great and the aroma lights up any room.

And in these lockdown days, we need all the lights we can get.

Enter a familiar name, with a branch in Spencers Wood: Warings Bakery is an award-winning family-owned business that have been creating tasty treats and our daily bread since 1932.

They are continuing to uphold the family’s traditional values and techniques of craft baking, using recipes handed down through four generations.

And during these unprecedented times Warings has launched a home delivery service, bringing the doorstep loaf to the doorstep.

They say: “We are doing everything we can to support our local community by bringing out freshly baked goods and groceries directly to the doors of Reading and many parts of the Wokingham borough”.

To make this a reality, they have launched www.waringsbakery delivers.co.uk, enabling you to order directly. Log on, check your postcode for delivery, select your boxes, pay online and wait for the contactless goodies to arrive.

They are not taking phone orders for this service, but it is possible to call the Spencers Wood branch to arrange a click and collect. There are a large range of different bread boxes available, featuring a mixture of bread, buns, milk and eggs.

For our taste test, we enjoyed a mixture of pastries and bread.

First out of the box were Warings’ Fruit Scones. They cut in half perfectly, without crumbling and contained just the right amount of juicy sultanas, lovely and buttery, yet light and airy. We then sampled one of my favourites — giant Viennese Whirls.

My eight-year-old daughter was literally in food heaven thanks to these delicious light buttery shortcake biscuits, sandwiched together with raspberry jam and vanilla buttercream plus a cherry on top. They were not too sickly, just perfect.

Next, we enjoyed Warings’ famous Raspberry Jam Doughnuts: Light, not heavy or great, just the right amount of jam, these were a a perfect treat.

Of the loaves, we started our feast with my favourite, a white Sourdough Loaf.

This is a lovely large crusty loaf. Pre-sliced, it is crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, just as nice eaten as sandwiches or toasted.

Next came Warings’ fresh white rolls, perfectly sized, beautifully soft and springy, ideal for burger rolls for a lockdown barbecue we were having that day.

The sliced brown Granary Loaf has a low GI, perfect for those hoping to watch their figure while staying at home.

Freshly made, it was soft to the touch and had a lovely nutty taste with a knobby texture.

Lastly we sampled the White Loaf, one of Warings’ biggest sellers: mouthwateringly soft, this is perfectly baked bread. Spread it with butter, it’s a real treat with jam, as sandwiches, or with some cheeky bacon: it’s versatility is its simplicity.

Savoury treats include pork or vegetarian sausage rolls, with fluffy light pastry.

Warings is looking to expand its ranges regularly, so do keep an eye on its website.

We found that from small boxes to family boxes, Warings really have got all your lockdown bakery needs covered.

With many of us re-evaluating our lives during lockdown, this is one way of ensuring you can support local businesses while also enjoying some of the best baking around.