Review: Little Reds Pizza

Little Reds Pizza

07415 029530

littleredspizza.co.uk



IF YOU’VE been at one of many outdoor festivals across the borough in recent years, you will no doubt have seen Little Reds Pizza’s pop-up stall.

In it is nestled a wood-burning pizza oven, creating some of the best pizza known to … well, my fussy eight-year-old daughter. But more on that in a moment.

Little Reds usually focuses on large social gatherings, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and street food: but with lockdown a reality, the Finchampstead-based company has changed its business model. Good news for Wokingham borough residents.

With more than 35 years’ experience, Little Reds owner Darren Witney says he has a passion for simple food, cooked well – “there’s nothing better,” he says.

Launched six years ago in Finchampstead, Little Reds offers more than just wood-fired pizzas: charcuterie boards, bruschetta, salads and desserts are part of its offerings.

For lockdown, it has launched a home delivery service, which Darren says helps it to “deliver high-quality catering to your door, in line with guidelines”.

To ensure smooth delivery, Little Reds has an efficient ordering system: call between 9am and 6pm on Tuesday to book a slot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. They’ve been very popular though, with many going quickly.

There’s a weekly menu, with plenty of options to choose and the pizzas are available in 9in or 12in sizes. Darren can meet many dietary requirements.

The first thing that struck me about Little Reds’ pizzas was that everything is made freshly and by hand, using Caputo flour is made to form the dough and Italian tomatoes in the sauce.

The vegetarian option toppings are mushroom, charred spring onion, feta, olives and truffle oil, a 9in is £7 and 12in is £9. It is a fantastic combination of flavours: The creaminess and saltiness of the feta blends with the sharpness of the olives, crunchy spring onions with the sweetness of the tomatoes and the perfect amount of mozzarella.

Mushroom, charred spring onion, feta, olive and truffle oil pizza

Little Reds has its unique cheeseburger pizza, again £7 for a 9in and £9 for a £12in. This sees the base topped – but not overloaded – with ground beef, gherkin, burger sauce and spring onion. With the perfect amount of ingredients to not make it too heavy, the beautiful home-made burger sauce tops it off.

Cheeseburger pizza

My 13-year-old said that it was “so much better than High Street takeaway”.

Keeping it simple was my daughter. She normally leaves her crusts behind but devoured her 12in margherita (£8, 9in £6). This is the highest possible praise from her.

Margherita pizza

Just to be different, my husband requested his own toppings, creating a 12” Chicken, jalapeños and peppers on top of the sauce for £9. He was well pleased, calling it amazing. As a family we were hugely impressed with Little Reds Pizza. If you haven’t tried it yet, you’re missing out.

Custom chicken, jalapeño and pepper pizza.

We hope the delivery service continues after lockdown.