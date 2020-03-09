REVIEW: Whiteknights Ensemble play with style and sensitivity

Whiteknights Ensemble

March 8, 2020

Leighton Park School

www.whiteknightsensemble.org.uk

Leighton Park School was the setting for a particularly pleasant evening of music on Sunday evening.

The recently formed Whiteknights Ensemble – a wind quintet comprising several local musicians – performs concerts locally to raise money for local charities.

This was in aid of Twyford-based Understanding Dementia and featured wind music by a variety of European composers including Maurice Ravel and Richard Rodney Bennett and the less well-known Alexander Zemlinsky.

In a relaxed atmosphere perfect for a Sunday evening each item was introduced by a member of the group and played with style and sensitivity.

The livelier pieces were performed with humour and there was some very impressive dexterity from all the musicians.

The acoustic of the Michael Malnick theatre was ideal for this small ensemble and the instruments blended beautifully.

Wine and delicious cakes were served in the interval as the performers mingled with the audience.

Reading and Wokingham are so fortunate to have such a variety of high-quality music on their doorstep.

#What better way to spend an evening than to enjoy live music, eat cake and raise money for local causes?

The next concert by this talented group will take place on Saturday, October 24, venue to be confirmed.

JUDITH CREIGHTON