Rick Wakeman and Peter Egan team up for charity evening aimed at ending Bear bile trade

AN EVENING with a musical legend will help combat animal cruelty.

The Mill at Sonning will welcome Rick Wakeman to the event, which is being hosted by Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan.

Guests can enjoy a two-course vegan or vegetarian dinner before enjoy the evening’s entertainment, which will see the musician, who performed with Yes as well as having a solo career, perform and talk about his career.

There will also be an auction and a raffle, with all proceeds from the evening going to the work of Animals Asia.

The charity works in China and Vietnam and is aiming to end the bear bile trade: it says that an estimated 11,000 bears are trapped in bile farm cages in the two countries. The caged animals are then farmed for their gallbladder bile, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The charity says that most farmed bears are kept permanently in cages that are often so small they are unable to turn around or stand on all fours. Some bears are kept for around 30 years, and they are starved and dehydrated.

The Animals Asia website says: “On bile farms, bears are seen as mere production units, only worth the amount of bile they produce. Animals Asia has also seen instances of old or very sick bears – those who fail to produce bile – simply left to starve to death in their cages.”

Peter Egan and Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman has been a passionate supporter of Animals Asia, dedicating two songs of his 2018 album Piano Odyssey to the charity, allowing them to be used in music videos.

Last year he said: “The videos are simultaneously heart-breaking and full of hope. I really hope they can help to amplify the work of Animals Asia to end animal cruelty in Asia.”

Animals Asia Founder and CEO, Jill Robinson MBE said: “Rick’s love for the bears is second to none and the music he has written and recorded for Cyril and Rocky is beyond beautiful. It is our hope that Rick’s support will bring the plight of the bears to a wider audience.”

Peter Egan is a famous campaigner for animal rights and has served as a spokesperson for World Vegan Month, run by the Vegan Society. He has been a vegan since 2016.

“People get the sense that when you go vegan, you’re going to be without humour but it’s the reverse; it’s a very creative, colourful and compassionate way of life, and that’s what you become,” he said.

The Mill’s charity evening with Rick Wakeman takes place on Sunday, March 1, with the bar open from 5.15pm.

Tickets cost £60 each.

For more details, or to book tickets, call the Mill’s box office on 0118 969 8000 or log on to www.millatsonning.com.