Ricky Gervais makes call for donations to RSPCA as charity helps Wokingham cat stung in the eye by a bee

ONE of the region’s most famous exports has given his backing to an appeal aimed at protecting the work of a charity that protects animals at risk of cruelty and neglect.

Ricky Gervais, the star of The Office and Extras, is a known animal-lover and is urging people to support the RSPCA’s call for donations as it seeks to carry on during the coronavirus pandemic.

It says that it needs vital funds to keep its rescuers – key workers – on the frontline and look after animals in its care in Berkshire.

Although RSPCA centres have closed to the public, the charity is continuing to provide vital care to thousands of animals across England and Wales and even more are expected to come into its care in the coming weeks as its rescue teams bring in more animals in need.

Alongside this, the charity is also facing a huge financial strain as it is already seeing the damaging effect of this crisis on its fundraising income, while the costs of saving, treating and caring for animals continue.

In 2019, RSPCA rescuers dealt with 2,081 welfare incidents in Berkshire and they are continuing to save animals on the frontline through these difficult times.

The RSPCA national emergency appeal is being supported by comedian and animal lover Ricky Gervais.

He said: “It is really important for us all to pull together to help each other at this difficult time and someone needs to be there for animals, too. I would urge people to give whatever they can spare at this really difficult time to support the RSPCA so they can stay out on the frontline rescuing the animals who need them most.

“They are facing huge challenges through this crisis, but their amazing staff are committed to being there for animals in danger in any way they can and they can only do it with your help.”

The teams are continuing an emergency-only service through the lockdown period and the charity is currently caring for 3,288 animals across England and Wales.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA Rescue Teams, said: “This is a time of national crisis, and many of us are anxious about the future and our loved ones. This crisis has touched all areas of life and the RSPCA is no different.

“As we all face the biggest challenge of a generation, the RSPCA must continue to be on the frontline, rescuing and caring for the animals who need us most.

“Our rescuers, vets and nurses have been designated key workers by the Government which means we can carry on saving animals from cruelty and neglect but we rely entirely on generous public donations to fund our vital services.

“We are facing immense challenges and huge pressures on strained resources, but our hugely dedicated teams are out there dealing with emergencies and our centres continue to deliver vital care to thousands of animals, with more expected in the coming weeks.

“We know that this is a difficult time for everyone but we simply cannot turn our back on animals who are suffering and we are appealing for animal lovers to give whatever they can to help us.”

Hudson, a Wokingham cat stung in the eye by a bee

The RSPCA said that since the crisis deepened at the beginning of March, its animal cruelty line has received nearly 60,000 calls.

These include a tabby cat who was rescued after it is believed he was stung in the eye by a bee.

Hudson, a one-year-old male tabby cat was rescued by Inspector Sandy Barlow in Wokinghgham on Sunday, March 22, after the poor puss had been stung in the eye by a bee. Sadly, his owner could no longer care for him due to a change in circumstances so Hudson came into the care of the charity.

After receiving veterinary care and confirming there would be no lasting damage, he arrived at RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre for care.

Elizabeth Wood, deputy manager at RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre, said: “Despite this being a very difficult time for everyone, our staff are working round the clock to care for animals like Hudson who really need us.

“Like all animals he is completely unaware of what is going on at the moment but he is certainly grateful to be getting some much-needed care and attention from our staff.”

Anyone wishing to support the RSPCA can visit rspca.org.uk/covid

Advice for owners

Many owners are concerned about caring for their pets amid the Coronavirus – or Covid-19 – outbreak. There’s lots of advice and help on the RSPCA’s website