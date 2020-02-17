River Loddon bursts banks causing severe flooding across Winnersh, Hurst and Woodley

FLOODING HAS hit the borough over the weekend, with road closures across Hurst, Winnersh and Sindlesham in place.

Flood water is rising and expected to continue rising until this afternoon.

A car has broken down in the centre of the Showcase roundabout. Picture: Phil Creighton

Parts of the Winnersh roundabout by Showcase Cinema have been closed due to flooding, with traffic diversions in place.

The roundabout has been closed at the junction of Lower Earley Way and Reading Road (Reading bound).

At 10.53am, Wokingham Borough Council tweeted, stating: “Vehicles will still be able to join the roundabout from Reading Road (Wokingham bound) and either cross the roundabout or turn left onto the A3290.

Vehicles will also be able to join the roundabout from the A3290 and turn left onto Reading Road (Wokingham bound).

Parts of the Showcase roundabout have been closed. Picture: Phil Creighton

Cllr Pauline Jorgenson, executive member for highways and transport said: “We are out at showcase now and are going to have to close sections of it to manage the traffic.

“The water levels are likely to continue rising until this afternoon. Will keep you informed.”

Lanes at the Showcase roundabout are underwater. Picture: Phil Creighton

Road markings and grassed verges on the roundabout are underwater. Picture: Phil Creighton

Mill Lane, in Sindlesham is also closed, with a Police road closure sign in place. There is severe flooding at DoubleTree by Hilton, and the Tesla car-charging points are once again underwater.

Picture: Phil Creighton

Picture: Phil Creighton

Sandford Lane, connecting Woodley and Hurst is also closed, with deep flood water from the River Loddon.

Picture: Phil Creighton

The Environment Agency has issued a red flood warning for the area, stating that property flooding is possible and immediate action required.

Picture: Phil Creighton

They added: “Our incident room is open, and operational staff have been in the area clearing trash screens, and checking defences.

“Please move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety, and refer to the ‘River and Sea levels in England’ webpage for current river levels.”

A red warning has also been issued for Swallowfield, with property flooding expected due to the River Loddon and River Blackwater.